Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Monday that it's "possible" Rodriguez (shoulder) rejoins the rotation this weekend against the Mariners, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Rodriguez got through a 30-pitch bullpen session Sunday with no issues and felt fine the day after. The next step for the right-hander has not yet been determined, however, and it's possible a return next week is more likely. Rodriguez has been out since the beginning of May with right shoulder inflammation.

