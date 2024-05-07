Rodriguez (shoulder) "feels much better" and hopes to be reinstated once he becomes eligible May 15, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reported Tuesday.

Rodriguez has battled inflammation in his shoulder throughout May. However, per Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com, his move to the 15-day IL was to prevent the issue from growing into anything larger, and he could return to the O's without a rehab start. Rodriguez has a 4-1 record with a 3.71 ERA through six starts and would likely replace Cole Irvin in the rotation once available.