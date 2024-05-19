Rodriguez didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Mariners, yielding just one hit and three walks over six shutout innings. He recorded seven strikeouts.

Rodriguez missed a little more than two weeks with right shoulder inflammation and made his return Saturday without going out on a rehab assignment first. He certainly showed that he didn't need one, as didn't give up his first and only hit on the night until there was one out in the sixth inning (and even that was just an infield single). Rodriguez was limited to just 82 pitches in his first start back, but he still managed to complete six frames because he was so efficient. The righty displayed his normal velocity and induced 13 swinging strikes on his 82 pitches. Rodriguez missed out on a win after the Orioles' bullpen struggled, but he looked as good as his fantasy managers could have hoped for.