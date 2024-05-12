Rodriguez (shoulder) tossed a 30-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez said that he felt good following the workout, but he acknowledged that he didn't know whether he would be cleared to face hitters the next time he throws, or if he would continue the ramp-up process with another bullpen session. After being placed on the 15-day injured list May 1 with shoulder inflammation, Rodriguez is eligible for activation Wednesday, but he looks like he'll need at least a little time beyond that before he's ready to rejoin the Baltimore rotation.