Rodriguez (1-0) struck out nine and earned the win Saturday against the Angels after he allowed one run on four hits and one walk over six innings.

The 24-year-old showcased his punchout stuff in his season debut with 15 swinging strikes on 84 pitches, and the only blemish against him was a fourth-inning solo shot off the bat of Taylor Ward. Rodriguez struggled to a 7.35 ERA during the first half of his rookie campaign last season but posted a 2.58 ERA after the All-Star break, and he's carried that form into 2024.