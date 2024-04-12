Rodriguez allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against Boston on Thursday.

Rodriguez gave up a pair of runs in the first inning but settled down thereafter, holding the Red Sox scoreless over the remainder of his 5.2 frames. He was in line for the loss upon his departure with two outs in the sixth but ended up with a no-decision as a result of the Orioles putting together a late rally. Rodriguez logged his shortest start and lowest strikeout total of the campaign, which goes to show how well he's pitched thus far. Through three starts, the 23-year-old has recorded a 2.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB across 18 innings.