Rodriguez (2-0) picked up the win Friday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over 6.1 innings in a 5-2 victory over the Pirates. He struck out seven.

Solo shots by Oneil Cruz in the fifth inning and Jared Triolo in the seventh accounted for all the damage off Rodriguez. The 24-year-old right-hander has had a sizzling start to the season, posting a 16:3 K:BB through his first 12.1 innings with a 2.19 ERA, and while he's served up three homers, all three have come with the bases empty. After giving up 16 home runs in 122 innings as a rookie last year, Rodriguez's ability to keep the ball in the park might be the only thing that holds him back in 2024.