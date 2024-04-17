Rodriguez (3-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Twins, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out six.

Rodriguez has held opponents to two runs or fewer in each of his four outings this year, earning three quality starts. The 24-year-old right-hander has a 2.63 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB through his first 24 innings after going 7-4 with a 4.35 ERA as a rookie last year. Rodriguez is currently lined up for a road start early next week against the Angels.