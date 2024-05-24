Rodriguez (5-1) earned the win over the White Sox on Thursday, allowing two runs on three hits and five walks over five innings while striking out seven.

Rodriguez ran into trouble out of the gate after surrendering a leadoff single to Tommy Pham to open the game. The right-hander would fail to retire four of the first six batters in the frame and even walked home the first run of the contest, but was able to escape without any further damage being done. His command issues would continue in the third when he issued a two-out walk and then hit Paul DeJong with a pitch in the following at-bat, eventually leading to Chicago's second run coming home on an Andrew Benintendi single. Rodriguez has now allowed just two runs over 11 innings since returning from the injured list, though his five walks Thursday marked a season high. He's now issued at least three free passes in three straight outings.