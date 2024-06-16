Rodriguez (8-2) earned the win against the Phillies on Saturday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk with six strikeouts over seven innings.

Rodriguez allowed runs on an RBI double by Alec Bohm in the first inning and a solo home run by Edmundo Sosa in the second but rebounded with five scoreless frames to earn his third consecutive win. This was the first time Rodriguez completed seven innings in a start this season, but he has pitched into the sixth in all but two of his 12 starts so far. On the year, Rodriguez now owns a 3.20 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB and tentatively lines up to start next week against the Yankees.