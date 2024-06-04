Rodriguez (6-2) picked up the win Monday against Toronto, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and zero walks while striking out four over 6.2 innings.

The only earned run allowed by Rodriguez was a solo home run by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the fourth inning. The 24-year-old set a new season-best with 6.2 innings pitched Monday, turning in his fifth quality start of the season. Rodriguez has found his groove over his past five starts -- in that span, the right-hander owns a 2.16 ERA and 31:12 K:BB in 29.1 innings. Rodriguez will look to keep rolling in his next start, currently scheduled for this weekend in Tampa.