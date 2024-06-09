Rodriguez (7-2) picked up the win Sunday against Tampa Bay, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk across 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

Rodriguez retired the first 15 batters he faced Sunday but got into trouble during the sixth before exiting. After walking the leadoff batter in the sixth, Rodriguez generated a strikeout and a lineout but got the yank after allowing back-to-back singles. Still responsible for runners on first and third, Rodriguez was charged with a second earned run when Randy Arozarena hit an RBI single off Dillon Tate. Rodriguez has earned seven wins in 11 starts this season, owning a 3.21 ERA with 10.1 K/9. He's on track to make his next start during a home series against the Phillies next weekend.