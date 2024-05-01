The Orioles placed Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right shoulder inflammation, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Rodriguez showed no signs of being hindered by an injury in his last start against the Yankees on Monday, striking out three over 5.2 scoreless innings. However, the right-hander's shoulder is evidently bothering him enough that he will miss a least the next two weeks of action. John Means (forearm) was activated from the 15-day IL in a corresponding move and will replaced Rodriguez on the 26-man active roster and in the rotation.