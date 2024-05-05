Rodriguez (shoulder) played catch from 60-to-75 feet Sunday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Rodriguez landed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation following his April 29 start against the Yankees, and he ended up being shut down from throwing for only a few days. The right-hander could soon ramp up to bullpen sessions, and it remains to be seen if he'll require a minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining Baltimore's rotation.
