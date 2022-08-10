Rodriguez (lat) threw off a mound Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Rodriguez's throwing session Wednesday marked the first time that he's thrown off a mound since landing on the injured list in early June. While the right-hander was shut down for several weeks after sustaining his injury, the Orioles are optimistic that he'll be able to return prior to the end of the season.
