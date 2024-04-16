Henderson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 7-4 win over the Twins.

Henderson logged his fifth multi-hit effort of the season, two of which have come over his last two games. The shortstop has gone 9-for-30 (.300) with two homers and five RBI across his last seven contests, putting his struggles from earlier in May behind him. Overall, he's slashing .250/.319/.516 with four long balls, 11 RBI, 11 runs scored, four stolen bases, two triples and a double through 16 games as Baltimore's leadoff hitter.