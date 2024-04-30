Henderson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 2-0 win over the Yankees.

The 22-year-old shortstop gave Grayson Rodriguez and the Orioles bullpen all the offense they would need when he took Clarke Schmidt deep in the first inning. Henderson has gone yard four times in the last six games, giving him 10 homers on the season -- tied with Mike Trout for the MLB lead. Henderson sports a .289/.352/.632 slash line with six steals, 23 RBI and 25 runs through 28 contests.