Henderson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored Wednesday in a 7-6 extra-innings win over Washington.

Henderson gave Baltimore its first lead with a solo shot in the sixth inning. That snapped a seven-game stretch without a long ball for the shortstop, which was his longest homerless span of the campaign. Henderson is tied for second in the majors with 11 home runs on the season, and he's added 25 RBI, 28 runs, six stolen bases and a .271/.344/.563 slash line through 36 games.