Henderson went 3-for-3 in Wednesday's win over the Angels with a home run, a double, three RBI and three runs scored. He also stole a base.

Henderson was hit by a pitch in the opening at-bat to start the game and wasted no time in getting his revenge, taking Tyler Anderson deep for a leadoff home run in his next trip to the plate to put the Orioles up 1-0. The star shortstop would then add a double and a two-run single in his next two-at bats while also being hit by a pitch for the second time in the contest. Henderson has now homered in back-to-back games and also extended his hitting streak to five games with Wednesday's performance. Even more impressive is the fact that he's tallied multiple hits in seven of his last 10 games.