Henderson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Angels.

Henderson plated his first run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly and later sent one out to right field in the seventh to bring the Orioles within three runs. He's been seeing the ball extremely well over the first month and is slashing .405/.452/.811 with four homers, eight RBI and eight runs over his last nine games. He's now in a four-way tie for third in baseball with seven home runs in the early going.