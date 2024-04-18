Henderson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Twins.
Henderson has six homers on the year, including one in each of the last three games. He's also posted four straight multi-hit efforts. The shortstop is thriving as the leadoff hitter in a strong offense, slashing .288/.346/.603 with four stolen bases, 15 RBI and 13 runs scored through 18 contests overall.
