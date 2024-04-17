Henderson went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 11-3 victory over Minnesota.

It's the third straight multi-hit game for Henderson -- he's gone 7-for-12 with two homers and five RBI in that span. The 22-year-old shortstop boosted his slash line to .275/.338/.565 with five homers, four stolen bases, 14 RBI and 12 runs scored through his first 17 games this season.