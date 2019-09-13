Play

Alberto will be on the bench Friday against the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Alberto has hit .365 over his last 16 games, bringing his season batting average up to .318, the ninth-highest mark among qualified hitters. His 9.1 percent strikeout rate is the lowest mark among that group. Stevie Wilkerson will get the start at second base Friday.

