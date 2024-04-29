Kjerstad is out of the lineup for Monday's contest against the Yankees.
After starting the first game following his promotion from Triple-A Norfolk on April 23, Kjerstad has now been on the bench for five straight contests. Clearly, getting the 25-year-old consistent reps hasn't been a priority for manager Brandon Hyde. Colten Cowser and Anthony Santander will occupy the corner-outfield spots Monday, while Ryan Mountcastle will handle first base and Ryan O'Hearn will serve as Baltimore's designated hitter.
More News
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Out against left-hander•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Promotion made official•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Set for Tuesday promotion•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Plates 10 runs at Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Struggling to begin spring•