The Orioles optioned Kjerstad to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Kjerstad struggled to a .580 OPS in 18 spring games, so it's not a surprise he missed out on Baltimore's Opening Day roster given the club's strong group of position players. The 25-year-old had an .869 OPS in 76 contests at Norfolk last season and should receive another look with the Orioles at some point in 2024.