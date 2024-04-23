Kjerstad is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Kjerstad could have difficulty seeing consistent playing time amongst a talented Baltimore roster, but he figures to get chances in the DH slot as well as in the corner outfield spots when his name is listed on the lineup card. Kjerstad has been mashing with the Tides, slashing .349/.431/.744 with 10 home runs, 30 RBI, one stolen base and 25 runs in 86 at-bats.