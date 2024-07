Kjerstad (head) was scratched from Baltimore's lineup ahead of Saturday's game versus the Yankees.

Kjerstad was originally slated to return to left field just a day after getting hit in the head by a pitch Friday, but he wasn't feeling 100 percent during pregame drills, per Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com, and he'll now sit out as a precaution. Austin Hays will cover left field instead and bat eighth.