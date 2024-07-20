Kjerstad (concussion) was reinstated from the 7-day concussion injured list Saturday and he's starting in right field, batting fifth against the Rangers, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Kjerstad missed Baltimore's final two contests before the All-Star break and their first game after while nursing concussion symptoms. Since being called up June 24, he has produced a .378 average with three homers, 12 RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base over 37 at-bats in 14 games. In a corresponding move, outfielder Kyle Stowers was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.