Kjerstad (elbow) is starting in left field and batting sixth Tuesday against the Nationals, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 26-year-old sustained the elbow bruise Saturday against the Reds and sat out Sunday's contest, but he's good to go following the Orioles team day off Monday. Kjerstad has enjoyed a hot start to the campaign and has a .261/.300/.500 slash line with three homers, 12 RBI and nine runs in 18 games.