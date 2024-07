Kjerstad (head) will start in left field and bat sixth Saturday against the Yankees.

Kjerstad was hit in the helmet by a pitch during Friday's contest and had to leave the game early, though he appears to have escaped the incident without any serious damage. The 25-year-old has provided a nice boost to Baltimore's lineup, slashing .378/.465/.676 with three homers and 12 RBI since being recalled from Triple-A on June 24.