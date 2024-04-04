Kjerstad went 5-for-7 with two home runs, two doubles, 10 RBI and two additional runs Wednesday in Triple-A Norfolk's 26-11 win over Charlotte.

The Norfolk roster is teeming with four of the top hitting prospects in baseball in Kjerstad, Jackson Holliday, Connor Norby and Coby Mayo, and the quartet lived up to its billing Wednesday in a rout of Charlotte. Kjerstad led the way with five hits and 10 RBI, but Holliday, Norby and Mayo combined 11 hits and six RBI while No. 5 batter Kyle Stowers chipped in two home runs and seven RBI of his own. On the heels of his blistering performance at the dish, Kjerstad now owns a monstrous 1.785 OPS over five games for Norfolk on the season.