Kjerstad is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

The left-handed-hitting Kjerstad started versus a right-hander Tuesday in his first game following a promotion from Triple-A Norfolk, but he'll take a seat Wednesday against southpaw Tyler Anderson. Colton Cowser and Anthony Santander will handle the corner-outfield spots for the Orioles and Adley Rutschman will serve as the Orioles' designated hitter while Kjerstad and fellow lefty hitter Ryan O'Hearn head to the bench.