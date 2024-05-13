The Orioles optioned Kjerstad to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.

Kjerstad's stint with the big club came and went with a relative whimper, as Baltimore didn't give him many opportunities after he was called up from Triple-A on April 23. He made just four starts during his 17-game stay in the majors, recording a pair of base hits and two walks over 17 plate appearances. The Orioles remain at close to full health in the infield and outfield and don't have an opening in the lineup for Kjerstad at the moment, so the 25-year-old will move back to Norfolk so that he can play on an everyday basis. Baltimore called up outfielder Kyle Stowers from Triple-A to take Kjerstad's spot on the 26-man active roster.