Kjerstad is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest in Cleveland.
Kjerstad had started each of the previous three games at designated hitter, but he will begin this one on the bench. Anthony Santader will be at DH on Thursday while Aaron Hicks gets a start in right field.
More News
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Clubs second homer•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Not in lineup Sunday•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Not in starting nine•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Tallies first big-league homer•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Gets first MLB start•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Pinch-hit appearance in MLB debut•