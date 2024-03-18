Holliday has gone 12-for-40 (.300) with six extra-base hits and two stolen bases over 13 Grapefruit League games.

An official decision on Holliday making the roster will likely arrive in the next week or so, but he's certainly made a compelling case. If he breaks camp with the Orioles, he'll likely do so with at least a strong-side platoon role at second base. Holliday can also provide cover at shortstop, his natural position, though it's expected Gunnar Henderson and Jorge Mateo will get most of the playing time there. Even if Holliday misses out on Opening Day, it doesn't seem like he'll have to wait long for his major-league debut at this point.