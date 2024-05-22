Webb (0-3) allowed a run on one walk over two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss in Tuesday's game versus the Cardinals after it resumed Wednesday.

Webb walked Ivan Herrera before exiting the contest in the sixth inning. Keegan Akin proceeded to give up a two-run home run to Nolan Gorman, but Webb was responsible for the go-ahead run. Over seven innings in May, Webb has allowed five runs (three earned) with a 6:9 K:BB. He's still earned some high-leverage looks despite his shaky control, and he's sporting a 2.66 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 21:12 K:BB through 20.1 innings overall. He's added two saves and four holds over 24 appearances, but the bulk of the closing duties are expected to belong to Craig Kimbrel or Yennier Cano.