Webb (1-3) walked one and struck out one over 2.1 scoreless and hitless innings to earn the win over the Rays on Saturday.

Webb has kept runs off the board over his last 5.2 innings. He was called on early Saturday as Kyle Bradish struggled over 2.2 innings, but Webb was able to set the tone as the Orioles' five relievers gave up just four baserunners over the rest of the contest. Webb is at a 2.08 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 24:13 K:BB with two saves and five holds across 26 innings this season. He continues to see some work as a setup man while also often pitching in the middle innings.