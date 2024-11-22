The Orioles non-tendered Webb on Friday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Webb spent most of the 2024 regular season in the majors and posted a 3.02 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 56.2 innings, though he did pitch with Triple-A Norfolk in September while on rehab assignment due to right elbow inflammation. His ERA and WHIP numbers were his best since the 2019 season with Atlanta, but the 31-year-old will now enter free agency and should draw interest from teams looking to bolster its bullpen with right-handed pitching.