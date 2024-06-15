Webb (1-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk while striking out one over one inning to take the extra-innings loss versus the Phillies.

Alec Bohm delivered a two-run double in the 11th inning, and the Orioles couldn't produce a fourth comeback in the contest. That play ended an 11-inning scoreless streak for Webb, who has been steady in a setup role for Baltimore this season. Overall, he has a 1.95 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 29:15 K:BB while adding two saves and seven holds across 32.1 innings. Webb's 4.2 BB/9 is not outside of his usual level of performance but is still high, so he may have trouble sustaining his strong ratios over a full season.