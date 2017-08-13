Orioles' Jeremy Hellickson: Underwhelming in loss
Hellickson (7-7) allowed six earned runs on five hits while walking two and striking out four in a 9-3 loss to Oakland on Sunday.
The majority of the damage came in the third inning, when Matt Chapman took Hellickson deep for a three-run homer. The former Phillie has underwhelmed in his last two starts with his new team after shutting down the Royals over seven innings in his Orioles debut, and will look to get back in the win column after back-to-back losses in his next start Saturday at home against the Angels.
More News
-
Orioles' Jeremy Hellickson: Strikes out nine in losing cause•
-
Orioles' Jeremy Hellickson: Dominates in Orioles debut•
-
Orioles' Jeremy Hellickson: Named Wednesday starter•
-
Orioles' Jeremy Hellickson: Sent to Orioles•
-
Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson: Yanked prior to Friday's start•
-
Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson: Rocked for six runs in no-decision Saturday•
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...