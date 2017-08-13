Hellickson (7-7) allowed six earned runs on five hits while walking two and striking out four in a 9-3 loss to Oakland on Sunday.

The majority of the damage came in the third inning, when Matt Chapman took Hellickson deep for a three-run homer. The former Phillie has underwhelmed in his last two starts with his new team after shutting down the Royals over seven innings in his Orioles debut, and will look to get back in the win column after back-to-back losses in his next start Saturday at home against the Angels.