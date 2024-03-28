The Orioles placed Means on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a left forearm strain.

Means will be eased along slowly into the season after he experienced a flareup in his surgically repaired left elbow back in October. According to MLB.com, Means was about a month behind the Orioles' healthy pitchers in his throwing progression when he reported to spring training Feb. 14, so he only recently reached the point in his ramp-up program where he's able to face hitters. Means is expected to report to Triple-A Norfolk in the near future for a rehab assignment and is likely to make multiple starts on the farm before the Orioles are comfortable bringing him back from the IL.