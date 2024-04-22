Means retired just one of the seven batters he faced in his fourth rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, allowing five earned runs on five hits and one walk.

Means covered three frames in both of his previous two rehab outings with Norfolk and was expected to increase his workload Wednesday, but he ended up having the plug pulled on him after tossing just 34 pitches (19 strikes) while struggling mightily in the first inning. The 30-year-old, who is ramping back up from a left forearm strain that flared up in the offseason, hasn't been as sharp as the Orioles have hoped during his rehab assignment, as he now owns an 18.41 ERA and 2.68 WHIP across 7.1 innings with Norfolk. According to Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun, manager Brandon Hyde acknowledged Friday that Means still needs to be stretched out more in the minors, so expect the southpaw to make at least one or two more rehab starts before being activated from the 15-day injured list. Per MLB.com, general manager Mike Elias said earlier this month that the Orioles are targeting "not too deep into May, if it does go into May" for Means to make his season debut with the big club.