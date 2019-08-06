Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Completes quest for cycle
Villar went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Monday against the Yankees.
Villar tied the game at six in the sixth inning with a two-run blast, but the Yankees would pull ahead in the eighth and come away with a 9-6 victory. The 28-year-old infielder has been hot at the dish of late, raising his average 16 points over his last 11 contests. He's 19-for-48 with four homers and nine RBI during that stretch.
More News
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Collects three hits versus Angels•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Continues impressive series•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Playing through leg soreness•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Homers, swipes three bases•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Ends homer drought•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Five-game hitting streak•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...