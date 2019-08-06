Orioles' Jonathan Villar: Completes quest for cycle

Villar went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Monday against the Yankees.

Villar tied the game at six in the sixth inning with a two-run blast, but the Yankees would pull ahead in the eighth and come away with a 9-6 victory. The 28-year-old infielder has been hot at the dish of late, raising his average 16 points over his last 11 contests. He's 19-for-48 with four homers and nine RBI during that stretch.