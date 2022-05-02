Lyles (2-2) earned the win after giving up one run on seven hits with six strikeouts and three walks across six innings during Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

The veteran right-hander generated 13 swinging strikes and limited Boston to one run despite allowing multiple baserunners to reach in five of his six innings. It was the first time this season Lyles completed six full frames, and the six strikeouts also tied his season high. The 31-year-old has a 4.50 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB across 26 innings this year, and his next start tentatively lines up for Friday against the Royals.