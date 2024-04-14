Westburg went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 11-5 loss to the Brewers.

Westburg gave the Orioles a 3-0 lead in the first inning with his third homer of the campaign. He's posted three multi-hit efforts over his last six games. The infielder has hit well to maintain a starting role, batting .261 with an .855 OPS, 10 RBI, eight runs scored, two stolen bases and three doubles through 52 plate appearances.