Mateo went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Guardians.

Mateo drove in the second run of the game with an RBI groundout in the second, then doubled and later scored on an Adley Rutschman double in the fourth. Mateo had seven multi-hit efforts over the first month of the season, but Sunday was only his fifth such performance since. Entering Sunday, Mateo had hit only .172 over 233 at-bats since the start of May, but is now hitting .280 over 25 September at-bats.