Mateo went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.

Mateo was in the lineup for the fourth time in five games, all of which have seen left-handed opposing starters. The shortstop has gone 5-for-27 (.185) with two steals over 11 games since the start of August. It appears he's in a short-side platoon role, though that could mean drastically less playing time once the Orioles face some righties. Mateo is slashing .209/.255/.347 with 26 thefts, seven home runs, 32 RBI and 47 runs scored through 302 plate appearances.