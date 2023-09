Mateo went 1-for-3 with one run scored and one steal in Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the Angels.

Mateo found himself in Tuesday's lineup against southpaw Reid Detmers and registered his 27th stolen base of 2023 after tagging Detmers for a single in the third inning. Though Mateo has almost exclusively played against left-handed pitching, he's been quite effective lately, batting 7-for-22 (.318) with a homer and a pair of steals during his last seven games.