Orioles' Josh Edgin: Sent to minors camp
The Orioles reassigned Edgin to their minor-league camp Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
With the Orioles dismissing both Edgin and fellow southpaw Joely Rodriguez, Rule 5 pick Nestor Cortes appears to have made the club as a second left-hander out of the bullpen behind Richard Bleier. Don't be surprised if Edgin, who has held opposing lefties to a .221/.296/.367 line over his career, resurfaces in the big leagues with the Orioles or another club later this season as a depth reliever.
