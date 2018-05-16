Josh Edgin: Opts out of contract
Edgin opted out of his minor-league deal with Baltimore on Wednesday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
Edgin will become a free agent and look for an opportunity with another organization after exercising his opt-out clause. Over 25 games with Triple-A Norfolk this season, he's hit just .161/.291/.253 with one home run and 14 RBI. In the event that Edgin finds a new home, it's unlikely he will make an impact in the majors this season.
More News
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...