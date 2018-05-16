Edgin opted out of his minor-league deal with Baltimore on Wednesday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Edgin will become a free agent and look for an opportunity with another organization after exercising his opt-out clause. Over 25 games with Triple-A Norfolk this season, he's hit just .161/.291/.253 with one home run and 14 RBI. In the event that Edgin finds a new home, it's unlikely he will make an impact in the majors this season.